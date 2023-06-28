From Flakes to Fab: Tips to Get Rid of Beard Dandruff

Beard dandruff can be embarrassing. If you have a long and dense beard, it becomes essential to groom it properly. If the beard isn’t treated the right way, the skin underneath can become dry and cracked, and flaky dandruff will start to appear on the skin. Even the glossiest beards can turn dry, and dandruff may start flaking off of them.

What is beard dandruff?

Beard or hair dandruff is caused by a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis. It’s a skin ailment that causes the skin to flake. When this condition develops in and around the area of the beard, it leads to visible flakes of skin and causes itching and dryness. The flakes can be yellow or white in colour. Dandruff in the beard is also caused by severe dry skin, fungal or bacterial overgrowth, and poor beard hygiene.

What are the causes of beard dandruff?

Advertisement

Dry skin and disbalance in skin pH levels: Washing the beard with the shampoo used on the scalp can disturb the pH levels of the skin, causing dryness, itching, and flaking.

Weather

The surroundings also plays an important role in the development of beard dandruff. Cold and dry weather leads to dry scalp and skin, which leads to dandruff.

The surroundings also plays an important role in the development of beard dandruff. Cold and dry weather leads to dry scalp and skin, which leads to dandruff. Fungal Growth

A microbe named malassezia globose develops on the skin, which creates dandruff. Usually, most adults have this fungus on their scalps, but those with dandruff have an overactive immune system against it.

Tips to treat beard dandruff