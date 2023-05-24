From Garland Pose to Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose: Yoga Asanas That Help Strengthen Pelvic Floor Muscles

Yoga is known to strengthen muscles. This form of exercise can be key to making your pelvic muscles – located between the tailbone and the pubic bone – stronger. These muscles are essential for improved bladder and bowel control, enhanced sexual function and overall support for core stability and posture. The pelvic floor muscles also play a crucial role in supporting organs and improving body balance.

Yoga offers a variety of asanas (poses) that can help strengthen your muscles leading to improved overall pelvic health. Remember to listen to your body, modify the poses as needed, and consult a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional if you have any specific concerns or conditions.

Here are five yoga asanas that specifically target and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles: