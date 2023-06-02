From Garlic to Hawthorn: 5 Herbal Remedies For Controlling Hypertension

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. If left uncontrolled, hypertension can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. While lifestyle modifications and conventional medical treatments are often recommended to manage hypertension, some individuals may seek alternative remedies.

Herbal remedies, in particular, have been used for centuries to promote cardiovascular health. These natural remedies offer many benefits, such as reducing blood pressure, improving blood circulation, and promoting overall cardiovascular health.

Here are 5 herbal remedies that can help in the management of hypertension.

Garlic

Garlic is a well-known herb that has been used for its medicinal properties for centuries. According to a study published in the National Library Of Medicine, United States, garlic can help reduce blood pressure levels by promoting the relaxation of blood vessels and improving blood circulation. The herb contains compounds such as allicin, which has shown antihypertensive effects. Incorporating fresh garlic into your diet or taking garlic supplements may help in managing hypertension. Hawthorn

A herbal remedy, Hawthorn, is commonly used to support cardiovascular health. It contains flavonoids and antioxidants that may help dilate blood vessels, improve blood flow, and lower blood pressure. Studies suggest that hawthorn extract may be effective in reducing both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. However, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before using hawthorn, especially if you are taking other medications, as it may interact with certain drugs. Hibiscus

Hibiscus tea, made from the dried petals of the hibiscus flower, has gained popularity as a natural remedy for hypertension. The tea is believed to work by inhibiting angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), which helps relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure. Incorporating hibiscus tea into your daily routine may potentially benefit in controlling hypertension. Cinnamon

This spice has been an integral part of many Ayurvedic medicines because of its numerous health benefits. It helps in regulating blood pressure. Research suggests that cinnamon may help reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure by improving blood vessel function and reducing inflammation. Adding cinnamon to your diet, whether in powdered form or as a supplement, may help managing hypertension. Olive leaf extract

Derived from the leaves of the olive tree, olive leaf extract has been used traditionally to support cardiovascular health. It contains compounds called oleuropeins, which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The leaf extract can help lower blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and reducing oxidative stress.

Herbal remedies can serve as complementary approaches to managing hypertension, but they should not replace prescribed medications or lifestyle modifications. It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating any herbal remedy into your routine, especially if you are currently under medication or have underlying health conditions.