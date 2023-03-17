From Glitz To Goodwill: Oscars 2023 Saw Celebs Wearing Blue Refugees Ribbons

The Oscars 2023 red carpet was not just a display of glitz and glamour, but also a platform for a message of unity and solidarity. This year, many celebrities made a statement by wearing blue ribbons to show their support for refugees around the world. As they posed for the cameras, these A-listers used their influence to raise awareness about the plight of refugees and to encourage others to join the cause. ABC News reported that a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees stated that donning the With Refugees ribbons “sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever they are."

The story behind the blue ribbons worn at the Oscars 2023 is one of hope and empowerment. Produced by Knotty Tie Co., a social enterprise based in Denver, these ribbons were more than just a fashion statement. They represent a powerful initiative to support refugees who have resettled in the area by providing them with opportunities for employment, training, and education. By wearing these ribbons, the stars at the Oscars not only showed their support for refugees but also contributed to a larger movement towards social responsibility and inclusion.

The UN refugee agency’s statement on the prevalence of human themes like conflict, separation, and loss in this year’s nominated films added a deeper significance to the blue ribbons. Films like Avatar: The Way of Water and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On reflect the harsh realities faced by refugees worldwide. The agency’s statement read, “Through effective storytelling, these films help erode discrimination and misunderstandings, offer new perspectives and help to build compassion for people forced to flee."

Actress Dolly De Leon shared a set of snaps from behind the scenes of the 95th Annual Academy Award. She was seen wearing a contrasting black suit with red finger gloves. But what stood out the most in her ensemble was the blue ribbon.

Other celebrities who joined her were Australian actress Cate Blanchett, actor Bill Nighy, and Swiss director Edward Berger, who proudly wore the blue ribbon bearing the With Refugees hashtag, and used their influence to raise awareness about the plight of refugees and to encourage others to join the cause. These A-listers stood out not just for their stunning outfits but also for their commitment to helping refugees worldwide. Through this small but impactful gesture, they shone a light on a crucial issue and inspired others to take action towards a more just and compassionate world.

