From Improving Digestion To Removing Dandruff, The Many Benefits Of Onion Water

Indians have no dearth of home remedies where we use natural ingredients to cure ailments. While we all know the benefits of green vegetables, turmeric and aloe vera, did you know that onion water also had potential benefits? Onion is not only used as a taste enhancer but also has medicinal properties and is rich in essential minerals and vitamins that are ideal for skin and health. Onion also has a great amount of fibre, antioxidants and insulin in it. Here are some of the main benefits of onion water.

Improves digestion

Onion water helps in the mechanism of a healthy bowel movement. By having onion water in your diet it can help you improve digestion if you are experiencing bloating.

Helps with Acne

Onion water is known as an excellent source of antimicrobial and antifungal properties which can help with acne and skincare problems. When applied to the skin, the onion water helps in maintaining healthy skin due to the vitamins and minerals present in it.

Helps with dandruff and hair growth

Due to the dry scalp, many face the issue of dandruff. If the shampoos, conditioners and hair serums fail, then you can use onion water as it is also a vital hair care product. According to various studies, onion water or juice helps to make them strong, shiny and smooth and can treat hair problems including alopecia areata, hair fall, dandruff and many other issues.

Advertisement

Manages Diabetes

Advertisement

Diabetes changes the lifestyle of one and also affects their bodily functions. Onion water can help to manage blood sugar levels if consumed in moderation. It also contains a low glycaemic index (GI) that helps in reducing blood glucose levels.

Advertisement

Helps improve Vision

Conjunctivitis and blepharitis are two eye infections which can be treated with the antibacterial capabilities of onion water.