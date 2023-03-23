Consumption of makhana, also known as Lotus seeds, is very beneficial for our health. Makhana is a superfood and consuming it is good for heart and skin health, it strengthens the body, fights anaemia and protects us from many diseases. Let us know how beneficial makhana is for our health and how you can include it in your diet.

- Makhana has many medicinal properties and it is considered a superfood. According to some research, makhana has abundant antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps a lot in improving digestion and strengthening the bones.

- According to Healthline, plenty of nutrients are found in makhana. It is not only rich in protein and fibre but also in calcium, magnesium, iron and phosphorus. Consuming makhana also helps in keeping the bones healthy, controlling blood pressure and managing cholesterol levels. It is also very beneficial for nerve functioning and muscle contraction.

- Antioxidants are also found in large quantities in makhana, due to which they can help reduce the damage caused by free radicals and prevent oxidative stress. In this way, it also works to prevent heart ailments and reduce the risk of cancer and type 2 diabetes.

- Some studies have found that including makhana in the diet can also be beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels. Not only this, but it can also be useful in keeping the insulin level better. If you consume it regularly, it also helps in reducing weight. It controls our food cravings and makes the digestive tract feel full. The high fibre content in it also helps in reducing belly fat.

- Powerful anti-ageing properties are also found in makhana. It contains amino acids, glutamine, and cysteine in abundance, which help in increasing collagen production and keeping the skin hydrated. This keeps the skin soft and it remains healthy for a long time.

You can include makhana in your diet in many ways, for example, by eating roasted makhana, making kheer, adding it to gravy recipes or eating it as a snack. You can also include makhana in your diet as a dry fruit.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing it, contact the concerned expert.)

