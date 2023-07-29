From Juice To Halwa, Exploring 5 Exciting Dishes To Prepare With Ash Gourd

Ash Gourd, also known as white gourd, is a remarkable fruit packed with essential nutrients and health benefits. A popular ingredient in Agra’s famous sweet, Petha, this melon boasts a wealth of carbohydrates, fiber, calcium, iron, zinc, protein, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, C, among others. With such a diverse nutritional profile, Ash Gourd has earned its place as a superfood and can be easily incorporated into your daily meals to enhance their nutrient quotient. From refreshing juices to delightful desserts, there are countless culinary possibilities with this versatile melon.

1. Ash Gourd Juice: Start by washing the melon, peeling it, removing its seeds, and cutting it into small pieces. Blend the pieces until smooth, then strain the juice into a glass. Enhance the flavor by adding some lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and black pepper. For a twist, consider adding coconut water and mint to suit your taste buds.

Advertisement

2. Thoran: Thoran is a quick and flavorful recipe that involves sautéed vegetables, aromatic spices, curry leaves, and generous amounts of grated coconut. Ensure you wash, peel, and de-seed the melon before use. Chop it into cubes and heat coconut oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, and when they crackle, add half a spoon of cumin seeds. Once the cumin sizzles, add finely sliced onions and sauté on low heat until translucent. Then, add curry leaves and chopped chillies followed by the melon. Season with turmeric powder and salt. Finally, garnish the dish with grated coconut.

3. Smoothie: For a creamy and delightful smoothie, blend small pieces of ash gourd with cashews, milk powder, rose petals, and honey. For an added crunch, consider garnishing it with chia seeds or pumpkin seeds.