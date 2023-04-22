From Kebabs to Biryani: Traditional Dishes to Try on Eid-al-Fitr

Eid-al-Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by the Muslim community around the world to mark the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan. The exact date and time of the religious day might differ depending on the sighting of the moon in several parts of the world. India will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on April 22, this year. Eid-al-Fitr is a time of celebration, renewal of one’s faith, forgiveness and commitment to serving humanity. It is also a time for feasting with family and friends.

On Eid-al-Fitr, traditional foods and dishes play an important role in bringing families and communities together. Here are a few dishes of the many delicious foods that are enjoyed during this special occasion.

Sheer Khurma: It is a popular dessert made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and a variety of nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews. It is a staple dish during Eid celebrations, and families often have their own unique recipes. Biryani: A must-have item on Eid-al-Fitr, biryani is a rice-based dish that is popular in many parts of the world, especially in the Indian subcontinent. It is made with a combination of meat, rice, and spices, and can be served with raita (a yogurt-based side dish) and salad. Haleem: Haleem is a slow-cooked dish made with a combination of lentils, meat, and spices. It is typically served with naan bread and is a popular dish during the month of Ramadan, as it provides energy and sustenance during the day-long fast. Mutton Bhuna Gosht: Much loved throughout India and Pakistan, bhuna gosht is prepared with a variety of spices, such as nutmeg and chilies, along with raw papaya paste and onion. It is then cooked with yoghurt and milk until the meat is soft. Kebabs: A type of grilled meat dish which is popular in many parts of the world, including the Middle East and South Asia. Kebabs can be made with a variety of meats such as chicken, beef, or lamb, and are typically seasoned with a variety of spices. Nihari: Nihari is a slow-cooked meat stew that is popular in South Asian cuisine, particularly in Pakistan and India. It is typically made with beef or lamb and is served with naan bread. Additionally, the word Nihari comes from the Arabic word ‘Nahar’, meaning ‘day’. That is why, Nihari is often eaten for breakfast during the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

