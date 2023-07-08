From Kothimbir Vadi to Corn Chaat, Lip-Smacking Snack Recipes for Rainy Season

The arrival of the monsoon has resulted in cool and pleasant weather. This delightful weather calls for the perfect opportunity to savour lip-smacking snacks. Monsoon is the time to indulge in the flavours of crispy pakodas and delicious samosas. For those who prefer to steer clear of outside food, we have curated a list of tantalizing homemade snacks. One can enjoy these snacks along with a sip of tea or coffee. So, treat yourself to these mouthwatering dishes and embrace the monsoon season.
Ingredients
- Powdered oats- 1/4 cup
- Soya flour- 2 tbsp
- Gram flour- 3/4 cup
- Chopped fresh coriander-1 cup
- Finely chopped green chilli- 1/4 tsp
- Finely grated ginger- 1/4 tsp
- Coriander powder- 1/4 tsp
- Cumin powder- 1/4 tsp
- Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp
- Salt (as per taste)
- 1 tsp- yogurt mixed with 1 tsp of water
- 2 1/2 cups of water (or as needed)
Method
- Grind the oats into the flour.
- Combine oats flour with gram and soya flour, in a bowl.
- Next, add these as per the above-mentioned quantity: cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, ginger, green chilli, and freshly chopped coriander.
- Add yoghurt, water, and mix well until a soft dough is prepared.
- Shape this dough into small circles and then place it on a steaming basket or sieve.
- Steam for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Once done, serve it hot.
Ingredients
- Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into long fries- 4
- Olive oil- 1/4 cup
- Favourite seasoning- 1 tsp
- Ground black pepper- 1/2 tsp
- Garlic powder- 1/2 tsp
- Salt- 1/4 tsp
- Red chilli powder- 1/4 tsp
- Olive oil- 1 tbsp
Method
- Toss and completely coat the fries with 1/4 cup of olive oil in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, mix black pepper, garlic powder, salt, and red chilli powder.
- Next, add the seasoning mixture to the fries and mix evenly.
- Heat olive oil in a large pan on medium heat and fry the sweet potato pieces in it.
- Take them out once they are golden brown.
- Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.
Ingredients
- Corn (boiled with salt)- 2 cups
- Onion, finely chopped- 1/2 cup
- Green chilli, finely chopped-1 tsp
- Tomato, finely chopped- 1/4 cup
- Chaat masala- 1/2 tsp
- Black salt- 1/2 tsp
- Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp
- Lemon juice- 1 tbsp
- Tamarind (imli) chutney- 2 tbsp
- Coriander mint (dhaniya-pudina) chutney- 2 tbsp
- Fresh coriander (dhaniya), chopped- 2 tbsp
Method
- Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and sever this tangy and easy snack.
- You can also use more chutneys as per your requirement.
first published: July 08, 2023, 15:48 IST
last updated: July 08, 2023, 15:48 IST