From Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt: Decoding Celebrity Inspired Glass Skin Trend

Glass skin glam from Korea is enduring. And for all the right reasons. Hence, to slay like a queen, we have collated some celebrity-inspired advice today

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:18 IST

Mumbai, India

There is no doubting that having genuinely flawless, radiant skin is honestly the stuff of fantasies, and our B-town beauties are not exempt from it either.
Innumerable self-care trends will come and go, but Korean glass skin glam is here to stay. And why not? After all, everyone’s ultimate obsession is to acquire that illuminous radiating skin. Korean trend of glass skin has turned out to be the ‘it’ thing for those who crave and care for healthy looking supple skin. From following viral self-care tips to burning pockets on intriguing products, the focus on achieving a clear, radiant, and almost translucent complexion has truly taken the beauty world by storm. Well, there is no denying that acquiring truly perfect glowing skin is honestly what dreams are made of, and our B-town beauties are also not immune to it. Therefore, today we have pulled together some celebrity-inspired tips to ace it like a queen.

Kriti Sanon

The Shehzada actress “swears by double cleansing." While she lets the dazzling highlighter do its job when she has the makeup on, Kriti makes sure to keep her skin ready for applying the full-faced glam next, when she is removing it. In a bid to avoid the make-up residue settling in the pores of the skin, Kriti double cleanses it. Firstly, she uses cleansing oil or face balm to remove that makeup and SPF. And for the final cleansing, she uses face wash that helps her in removing the dirt that settles in her pores.

Alia Bhatt

The trick for Brahmastra star to bring her make-up to utmost perfection is “waking up her skin" before getting ready. Alia doesn’t shy away from using tools like a face roller or gusha on her face to “remove water retention". In addition, it is wiser to use such tools after applying a generous amount of serum and moisturiser, so that your skin successfully soaks it all in. To attain that sheen and lustrous skin, Alia never misses out on any skincare step.

Janhvi Kapoor

Believe it or not, Janhvi prefers to stay like a greasy turkey. The Mili star abides by only one rule and that is hydration. Whether her eyes, lips, hands or neck, Janhvi never ignores her moisturiser. Apart from going high on its quantity, the actress makes sure to give it a touch-up whenever required. And if Janhvi is close to moisturisation, serum masks are her best friends. Well, if you do this much, then what can stop you from achieving that shine on your cheekbones and temples?

first published: March 16, 2023, 12:18 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 12:18 IST
