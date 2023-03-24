Black plum, commonly known as jamun, is a small sweet fruit and its regular intake is very beneficial for the body. Jamun fruit and its seeds are especially beneficial for diabetic patients. Consumption of powder of its seeds helps in controlling blood sugar levels as well as improves digestion and is beneficial for the skin.

Nowadays, diabetes has become a very common problem. Diabetes is called a “silent killer" and slowly, this disease damages other organs of the body as well. The powder of jamun seeds can be very effective in controlling diabetes.

Benefits of consuming black plum seeds powder

1. Controls Blood Sugar - Jamun fruit, leaves and seeds are beneficial for type 1, type 2 and type 3 diabetes. The powder made from the seeds of jamun is very beneficial. Jamun seeds contain an alkaloid which prevents the conversion of starch into sugar. Jamun fruit is rich in antioxidants, protein, fibre, vitamin C, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, and manganese. You can include jamun in your diet to control blood sugar levels.

2. Improves Digestion - The nutrients present in these berries help a lot in improving digestion. The nutrients found in jamun fruit also help in improving bowel movement. For diabetic patients, it is necessary to have a better bowel movement. For this, jamun fruit or its seed powder can be consumed for better digestion.

3. Detoxification - Jamun can also be effective in detoxifying the body. Jamun seeds powder contains a lot of antioxidant properties which help in removing free radicals from the body. Apart from this, it is also helpful in making the immune system function better.

4. Healthy For Skin - Jamun leaves and the seed powder are also considered very beneficial for the skin. Consuming the powder nourishes the skin, removes dryness and provides glowing skin.

5. Manages Blood Pressure - Consuming jamun seeds powder also has the ability to keep blood pressure under control. High amounts of potassium are found in jamun. Its regular consumption prevents the hardening of arteries which reduces high blood pressure.

Diabetic patients should consume the powder

According to Ayurveda experts, an adult diabetic individual can use 2 to 3 grams of jamun seeds powder at a time in an empty stomach. If you want to control blood sugar in a natural way, then you can consume jamun powder daily before eating your meals.

