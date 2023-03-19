From Pineapples To Strawberries, 5 Fruits For Glowing Skin

All of us want to get skin that’s bright and glowing. A proper skincare routine can help you achieve healthier skin. There are several products available in the market to nourish your skin and make it glow. Apart from skin care products available in stores, there are also some natural ways to nourish your skin. Fruits are one food item that can rejuvenate your skin. You can either apply fruit peels to your face, drink water which is infused with lemons, oranges and other citrus fruits or use them in a face mask.

From pineapples to strawberries, here are five fruits that can give you healthy and radiant skin.

Advertisement

Strawberries

Strawberries should definitely be added to your diet if you want clear skin. The fruit contains ellagic acid, which prevents damage from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. Strawberries are also rich in salicylic acid, which acts as a cleanser for any skin type, removing all kinds of dirt and bacteria and giving you glowing skin.

Bananas

The fruit has extremely good moisturising properties and is especially beneficial for people with dry skin. Bananas are full of nutrients including folate and vitamins A, C, E, and K.

Watermelon

Advertisement

A staple during summers, watermelons have high water content and keep you hydrated. They also contain lycopene, which offers protection against free radical damage. The nutrient also enhances the texture of your skin and gives it a natural glow.

Apple

The old adage of “an apple a day keeps the doctor away" also holds true for skin damage. Apples are rich in antioxidants that prevent pigmentation and free radical damage. The fruit also contains high amounts of vitamins A and C, which gives your skin a healthy glow. Apples also prevent premature ageing. The peel of the fruit is also beneficial for your skin.

Pineapples

This fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients including vitamins A, C, and K. Pineapples also include bromelain, which has anti-inflammatory properties. The compound is also known for its healing properties. Pineapples can help reduce dead skin cells, dark spots, pigmentation and acne.

Other fruits that are beneficial for your skin include mangoes, cherries, pomegranates and muskmelons.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here