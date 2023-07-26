From Rani Alia Bhatt, A Fashion Tutorial On Slaying The Barbie Trend In Sarees

Alia Bhatt’s latest style choices have once again solidified her status as a true fashion icon. During the promotions of her highly anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she effortlessly embraced the Barbie look, adding her unique desi twist that has captivated fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Alia’s stunning appearances in sarees flawlessly align with the ongoing Barbiecore trend, showcasing her exceptional take on it.

By incorporating Barbie-inspired pastel shades, ruffles, and flowing designs, the actress has brought a fresh and modern twist to traditional Indian sarees. Whether adorned in a lehenga with delicate lace or a beautiful pastel saree, each outfit exudes elegance and grace, leaving onlookers truly enchanted.

Alia Bhatt in Fuchsia-Lime Green Manish Malhotra Saree

Alia looked nothing short of enchanting in a fuchsia-lime green Manish Malhotra saree. The saree’s pink base with a vibrant lime green border added a chic touch to the outfit. The matching colour-block blouse featuring a trendy halter neckline and the lime green panel extending to the back of the blouse made it truly unique and eye-catching.

To allow the saree to take centrestage, Alia kept her makeup minimal, emphasizing her natural beauty. Nude lips, a hint of blush, and kohl-rimmed eyes added a soft glow to her face. She elevated the desi Barbie look with a pair of silver danglers, perfectly complementing the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt in Chiffon Ombre Saree Look

In another stunning photo, Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in a chiffon ombre saree blending pastel shades of pink, lavender, orange, and yellow. The sleeveless purple blouse, adorned with silver jhumkas with hints of pink and blue hues, added a touch of sophistication. Adding a silver ring on her finger completes her accessories. Keeping the makeup simple and natural, Alia opts for nude glossy lips and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is left open, adding to her effortless and graceful look. The overall ensemble showcased a perfect blend of Barbie-like glamour and the timeless charm of a saree.

Alia Bhatt in Chiffon Black Saree Look

Alia’s fondness for sarees is well-known, and she frequently dons them during her film promotions. In her black chiffon saree look, Alia Bhatt looks exceptionally beautiful, draped in the classic Indian style with pleats in the front and the pallu gracefully flowing from her shoulder. The chic blouse adds a contemporary edge with a fitted bust, a deep wide neckline, and a plunging back detail. Accessorizing with statement jhumkas, rings, and high heels, Alia exudes grace and confidence. Her flawless makeup, sleek hairdo, and radiant skin complete the ethereal appearance.