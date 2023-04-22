From Refreshing Fruit Salad To Cutlets, Snacks That Can Be Made With Hung Curd

Summer is a time when people crave cool and refreshing foods that can help them beat the heat. Hung curd, also known as Greek yogurt, is a delicious and nutritious option that is perfect for sweltering temperatures. This versatile ingredient can be used in a variety of dishes and is packed with a good number of benefits. It contains double the protein that normal yogurt has, and half the amount of fats, making it a perfect food for health conscious people as well. Its creamy texture makes it a perfect ingredient for many dishes including fruit salad. Here are some recipes that you can make using hung curd this summer.
Fruit Salad:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hung curd
- 1/2 cup chopped mixed fruits (such as apple, banana, grapes, pomegranate, kiwi, mango, etc.)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- A handful of chopped nuts as per your liking
Directions:
- In a bowl, add the hung curd and whisk it until it becomes smooth and creamy.
- Add honey and cinnamon powder to the curd and mix well.
- Add the chopped fruits to the bowl and gently mix with the curd.
- Sprinkle the chopped nuts on top of the salad and serve chilled.
Hung Curd Cutlet:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hung curd
- 1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes
- 1/2 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, capsicum, etc.
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
- 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons cornflour
- 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
Directions:
- Take a container and add the hung curd to it. Whisk it until the curd becomes smooth and creamy.
- Add mashed potatoes, vegetables, onions, breadcrumbs, cornflour, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to the bowl and mix well.
- Shape the mixture into small cutlets or patties of desired shape and size.
- Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the cutlets until golden brown on both sides.
- Remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
Apple Pudding:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hung curd
- 2 medium-sized apples, peeled and grated
- 2 tbsp condensed milk
- 1 tbsp fresh cream
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder
- A handful of chopped nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pistachios.
Directions:
- Take a mixing bowl and add the hung curd, fresh cream, and condensed milk to it. Whisk until it becomes smooth and creamy.
- Add grated apples, honey, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg powder to the bowl and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl or individual dessert bowls.
- Garnish with chopped nuts on top of the pudding.
- Store the pudding in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here