From Sunset Points To Shooting Hub, All You Need To Know About Bahubali Hills

As soon as we say Bahubali, the first thing that comes to our mind is the blockbuster film that featured Prabhas. However, are you aware that there is a hidden gem in Udaipur named Bahubali Hills? The city of Lakes offers something for everyone, no matter the time of year. Nestled in the heart of the Aravalli Range in Udaipur, lies the majestic Bahubali Hills - a destination that astounds you. Tourists from all over the world crave to hike to this place to witness the breathtaking view. Best known for its sunset point, these hills have become a hub for shooting films, pre-wedding shoots, and travel vlogs. If you plan to visit Udaipur, you cannot skip the Bahubali hills.

How to reach:

Advertisement

Bahubali Hills is located on the highest point of Badi Lake and is about 12 to 15 kilometres from the city of Udaipur. About 6 km separates this lake from Fateh Sagar Lake. There are two ways to get here: the more conventional one departs from Barda Village, while the more modern one was just built. By parking your vehicle in the lot, you can travel here and take in the scenery on a taxi, two-wheeler, car, etc.

Best time to visit:

Bahubali Hills feels like a paradise in the rainy season. You can also visit here in winter as this period offers a respite from the scorching heat of Rajasthan’s summers, and the cool breeze makes it perfect for outdoor activities. If you arrive here in the evening, the sight of a sunset may make you feel extremely self-absorbed and may make the entire journey special.

Why are Bahubali hills famous?

Here, the lush valleys provide an incredibly delightful atmosphere. In addition, you might enjoy this location much more if you enjoy a hike. You will experience it as if you have entered another universe, thanks to the clean air, the quiet surroundings, and the Aravalli’s swaying lakeside shadow.

Advertisement

Precautions:

Bahubali Hills is a forest area, and the security is not the finest. Therefore, refrain from going alone and return to the city before dusk. Avoid littering and abide by the laws.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here