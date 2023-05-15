From Thandai Kulfi to Ice Cream Balls, Recipes to Try This Summer

Summers can be sweltering, and finding the right foods to beat the heat is crucial. Luckily, there are plenty of cool and refreshing options to indulge in as the temperature rises in parts of the country. Having a scoop of ice cream or a luscious kulfi can be satisfying during this time of the year. And these frozen treats offer a delightful respite from the heat, with their creamy, cool, and refreshing flavours. Whether you’re savouring a cone of your favourite ice cream flavour, or enjoying the rich and creamy texture of kulfi with its unique blend of cream and nuts, these frozen desserts are a beloved tradition for many during this season. From ice cream balls to thandai kulfi, here are a few frozen dessert recipes to satisfy your stomach in summers.

Thandai Kulfi

Ingredients:

2 liter milk (full cream)

20 gm- almonds and pistachio

4-5 green cardamom

150 gm- thandai syrup

Sugar as per your taste (optional)

Instructions:

In a heavy bottomed pan, add milk on low heat.

Add green cardamom powder and boil the milk until it is reduced by half. Strain, and then slowly relight the fire.

Stirring and scraping the sides is necessary to prevent burning.

Add the blanched, peeled, and slivered almonds and pistachios at this point.

Reduce the amount until just one-third is left. Switch off the stove.

Add thandai syrup after cooling. Completely combine.

Put in the moulds and chill in the refrigerator until completely frozen.

Take the mould out and garnish with nuts and serve cold.

No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

One can of sweetened condensed milk

1-cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, whip heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold in the sweetened condensed milk, strawberry puree, and vanilla extract into the whipped cream.

Pour the mixture into a loaf pan or an airtight container. Use a spatula to smooth the top of the mixture.

Cover the pan or container and freeze for at least six hours or until firm.

Once the ice cream is frozen, scoop and serve as desired.

Ice cream balls

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups Corn Chex, crushed

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup finely chopped nuts

Vanilla ice cream, softened

Instructions:

Combine cereal, sugar, and butter in a shallow bowl. Include nuts. Ice cream should be formed into 1-inch balls.

Cover it thoroughly with the cereal mixture. Freeze for at least an hour.

Serve with cherries and fudge or caramel ice cream topping, if required.

Include the moulds and chill until set. Mould out, serve cold, and top with nuts.

Chocolate Cinnamon Kulfi

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Chopped nuts for garnishing

Instructions: