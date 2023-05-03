From Toast to Smoothies: Try These 4 Healthy Banana Recipes

It’s common to give in to unhealthy snacking when hunger strikes. However, with a bit of planning and some healthy snack options on hand, it’s possible to satisfy your hunger and stay on track with your nutrition goals. Whether you’re at home, work or on the go, there are plenty of healthy options to choose from that will keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Bananas are a great choice for nutritious and versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of snack recipes. Packed with vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C, they can support heart health, digestion, and immune function. So why not try some easy and healthy banana snack recipes?

Caramelized banana on toast:

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 tbsp coconut oil

Pinch of cinnamon

Unsweetened nut butter

A handful of roasted seeds

Instructions:

Cook a firm banana in a little coconut oil after slicing it. With its own natural sugars, it caramelizes. No added sugar is required. On both sides of the caramel banana, sprinkle cinnamon. Toast your preferred bread, cover it with unsweetened nut butter, and top it with your hot caramel banana pieces. Serve as it is.

Spinach Banana smoothie

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

Add the bananas, spinach, almond milk, honey, and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend it all on high speed until the mixture is smooth and creamy. If required, add ice cubes to the blender and blend again until smooth. Transfer the smoothie into a glass and enjoy!

Two-ingredient banana egg pancakes



Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 eggs

Oil or cooking spray (for cooking)

Instructions:

Peel the banana and mash it in a bowl until it’s smooth. Crack the eggs into the bowl with the mashed banana and whisk everything together until it forms a batter. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and add a little oil or cooking spray to the pan. Scoop the batter with a 1/4 cup measuring cup and pour it onto the pan. Cook until golden brown for 2 to 3 minutes.

Protein Blueberry Banana Protein Smoothie:



Ingredients:

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 ripe banana

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon almond butter (optional)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Place all the ingredients in a blender, and blend on high until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add more almond milk if the smoothie is too thick until you get the ideal consistency. Pour the smoothie into a glass and serve it.

