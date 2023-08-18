From Tulsi To Jade, Plants That Bring Luck And Wealth To Your Home

Plants kept in the house make the atmosphere positive and enhance the beauty. But do you know, according to the Vastu Shastra, some plants for the house provide miraculous benefits to the people? Keeping those plants in the house is considered auspicious. According to Vastu, some of these plants help remove negative energy. While some of them are also considered helpful for the economic condition of the people living in the house. These plants can be effective in getting rid of many types of Vastu doshas (defects). According to Vastu, they also increase happiness and peace. Let’s take a look.

According to New Delhi’s Vastu consultant, Dr Tara Malhotra, planting a basil plant in the house is considered very auspicious. By planting basil plants, people’s economic problems go away. Due to this, the negative energy of the house is removed and positive energy is transmitted.

Advertisement

Planting Tulsi in the house brings happiness and peace to the family. This plant protects family members from evil eyes. Tulsi plants should always be planted in the east. The plant can also be kept near the balcony or window in the north or northeast.