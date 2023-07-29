From Weight Loss To Better Sleep, Six Health Benefits Of Morning Walk We Bet You Didn't Know

Working out at the gym for more than an hour is not suitable for everyone in terms of health and time. When you wake up in the morning and getting up from bed may not be your first priority, but starting your day with a walk can offer you a number of health benefits for any age. You may start with 10 minutes around the neighbourhood, going to your office or even at the park which will gradually increase within weeks. The morning walks not only improve your metabolism but also offer stress reduction, a better immune system, a good mood and the list goes on. Here are the 6 healthy benefits of a morning walk:

Weight Loss

Walking in the morning may help you to meet weight loss goals. Walking is slow cardio which will not help you to complete your steps for the day but loses all the calories. Walking for 30 minutes may burn up to 150 calories.

Keeps memory sharp

According to a study published by The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the hippocampus- the part of the brain which functions with memory can be expanded through regular walking. It is also a known fact that the hippocampus begins to shrink as we age and usually begins around 55 or 60.

Elevates Mood

Exercise helps release endorphins that instantly improve mood and trigger a positive feeling in the body. Walking every day also helps to relieve stress, and reduce anxiety and also has shown effectiveness as psychotherapy for relieving moderate depression.

Prevent health Conditions

Walking can offer numerous health benefits like diabetes, certain cancer, lower blood pressure, and heart diseases including boosting your immunity.

Strength muscles

Walking may help strengthen the muscles in your legs. For getting a better result walk at the speed of moderate to brisk pace. Add in leg-strengthening exercises like squats and lungs several times a week for more toned muscles.