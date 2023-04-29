Gabriella Demetriades Pregnant With Her Second Child, See Model’s Fitness Diary

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are parents to lovely boy child and are elated that they are expecting their second baby. (Images: Instagram)
Gabriella Demetriades earlier this morning shared the wonderful news that she is expecting her second child with Arjun Rampal on social media. The model loves to share bits and pieces of her life on her Instagram account every now and then to keep her fans and followers updated. Amongst the many things that she shares is her fitness regimen. If you are hit by the weekend blues then these pictures will make you want to work out for sure.
Here is clear proof that the model loves to indulge in a full-on yoga session in the morning. (Image: Instagram)
Playing a sport to maintain your fitness is never a bad option. Pick up a sport that you think you would want to learn or are good at and then practice it every now and then that way you will also be working out in an alternative manner. (Image: Instagram)
Clearly, the model loves her early morning yoga sessions and tried to include a few full-body stretches as well. (Image: Instagram)
If you are too tired to head to the gym and work out, walking is always a good option and Gabriella is here as proof that 10,000 steps daily is a must.
The model loves her fitness so much that even between photoshoots she tries to include a few full-body stretches. (Image: Instagram)