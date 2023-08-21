Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras and How to Celebrate

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrated all over India and in other parts of the world with great pomp and gaiety. It is a 10-day festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19. The festival begins on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. According to Drikpanchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:39 PM on September 18 and ends at 01:43 PM on September 19.

WATCH: 10 Dos, Don’ts for Welcoming Lord Ganesha

Advertisement

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date

History

Significance

Shubh Muhurat

Mantras

How to Celebrate

Anant Chaturdashi 2023 Date

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023 DATE

The Ganeshotsav usually falls in the months of August or September. This year, it will be celebrated on September 19, and Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi) is on September 28, according to the Hindu calendar.

WATCH: 5 Hindu Festivals in September 2023

Advertisement

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: HISTORY

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati used sandalwood paste to create Ganesha in absence of Lord Shiva to guard her while she takes a bath. When Lord Shiva tried to enter the hall where she was bathing, he was stopped by Ganesha and they both got into an argument.

Advertisement

Being an obedient son, Ganesha respected his mother’s orders and didn’t allow Lord Shiva to enter the hall. This enraged Lord Shiva and he separated Ganesha’s head from his body. After seeing this, Goddess Parvati transformed into her Kali avatar and threatened to destroy the universe in anger.

To calm her rage, Lord Shiva then ordered his followers to find a head of a sleeping child but on one condition - the mother of the child should have her back towards him. The first head that was found by Lord Shiva’s followers belonged to a baby elephant. Lord Shiva attached the head to Ganesha’s body and gave him another life. That day is annually celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi since then, as per mythology.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for Hindus to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha, and to seek his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival is also a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: TIME FOR VINAYAKA STHAPANA

According to Drikpanchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:39 PM on September 18 and ends at 01:43 PM on September 19. The auspicious time to install the Lord Ganesha idol is during the Madhyahna Muhurat, which is from 11:01 AM to 01:28 PM on September 19. However, it is important to avoid moon sighting before the Ganesha Chaturthi, so the prohibited time for moon sighting is from 09:45 AM to 08:44 PM on September 18.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: MANTRAS

ॐ गं गणपतये नमः This mantra is said to help remove obstacles and bring good fortune.

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodaya

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: RITUALS

Ganesh Chaturthi puja ritual involves bathing the idol, offering prayers, and making offerings of food and flowers. The puja is usually performed by a priest, but it can also be performed by devotees themselves. The main part of the puja is the aarti, which is a fire ritual performed to honour the gods. During the aarti, the idol of Ganesha is circled with a lamp and prayers are chanted. The puja is concluded with the offering of prasad, which is a sweet dish that has been blessed by the gods.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE