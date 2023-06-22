Ganesh Stotra: Unlock Happiness, Prosperity And Solutions To All Problems With Sacred Chanting

It is also believed that on this special occasion when you worship and recite the Ganesh Stotra to please Ganpati Bappa, it can bring an end to the sorrows in your life. By the grace of Ganesha, upcoming troubles may dissipate, allowing more happiness and prosperity to enter your life. The full name of this stotra is Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra, and it is known to Kashi’s astrologer, Chakrapani Bhatt.

Vinayak Chathurthi holds a very important place among Hindus, who revere and worship Lord Ganesha on this day. As per the Hindu Panchang, Vinayaka Chaturthi falls today, June 22. It is believed that if one is yearning for peace and prosperity in their life, recitation of the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra on this day will help to achieve them. People not well versed in Sanskrit can also listen to the strotra while meditating.

According to him, the Narad Purana describes the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra. It is said that when Narad ji faced troubles, he composed the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra, drawing inspiration from Lord Shiva. By reciting this stotra, Vighnaharta Shri Ganesh ji removed his troubles. Since then, the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra has been recited.

To recite the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra, begin by taking a morning bath and worshipping Lord Ganesha at an auspicious time. Offer red flowers, vermilion, Akshat flower, incense stick, lamp, durva grass, turmeric, betel leaf, betel nut, coconut, and other offerings to him. Don’t forget to offer modak or laddu, which is considered dear to Ganesh Ji. Then, recite the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra at least five times, ensuring proper pronunciation. By doing so, it is believed that Ganesh Ji will be pleased and may fulfil your wishes.