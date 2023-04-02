Gear Up Your Pet For Summer With These Healthy Food And Skincare Tips

Managing your pets during summer is different when compared to other seasons. The thirst center in the brain is not as prominent as compared to humans, and there is a good chance they may not consume adequate amounts of water, which could lead to dehydration and heatstroke. Dr Punith G, Assistant product and Technocommercial manager, Drools shares food and skincare tips to prepare pets for summer:

Body heat dissipation in canines

Dogs can’t perspire efficiently like us and can only dispel heat by panting and through the pads of their feet. Air when moving through the nasal passage picks up the excess heat from the body as it is expelled through the mouth and the extra heat evaporates with it. This is severely limited in humid areas and when the canine is in closed environments. Keep dogs indoors during the warm summer months and walk them at times when the sun is less harsh, preferably early mornings.

Importance of grooming

Shaving off a dog’s coat is not recommended since their coat is naturally suited for all weather types and they do not benefit from being completely shaved. In fact, direct exposure of a dog’s skin to harsh sunlight may cause skin problems and sunburns. Instead, opt for a slight trim and regular brushing which helps in better dissipation of body heat.

During summer time brushing is key. It not only prevents matted hair which is painful but also traps heat and moisture and can result in a skin infection. Consider increasing the frequency of bathing for your dogs in summer which keeps them cooler.

Healthy foods

Dogs usually eat less in summer but end up spending more energy in an effort to lower their body temperature. A diet containing an adequate amount of protein, fatty acids, and zinc will support their coat and protect against the effect of heat stress. Regular water intake will help them stay hydrated and you should also keep track that there is adequate urine production from your pet. It is important to feed your furries in the cooler parts of the day and increase the frequency of feeding. Mixing wet and dry pet foods has plenty of benefits during summer. Make sure they have access to shade, proper shelter, and water when outdoors. Providing coconut water, buttermilk, and cool water will also help in keeping the pets away from heat stress.

