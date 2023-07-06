Gemini To Libra, Zodiac Signs To Benefit From Sun’s Transit Through Cancer

The changing positions of the sun, moon and planets affect the zodiac signs. The sun will change its position from Gemini to Cancer on July 17 at 05:19 am. Kark Sankranti will occur when the sun enters the sign of Cancer. The sun is now known as Dakshinayan, as of this day. Sun God will spend a month in Cancer. Another change will occur on August 17 at 1:44 in the afternoon. On that day, the sun will transit in Leo after exiting Cancer. All 12 zodiac signs might experience favourable or unfavourable effects during the sun’s transit through Cancer. This transition can act as an immensely lucky period for four zodiac signs. They may acquire wealth, power, and prestige. Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, the head of the astrology department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University, discusses the favourable effects of the sun’s transition on the following signs.

Aries - Your fortune may change for good, as a result of the sun’s transit. If you are a corporate employee, then your position and reputation may see a higher shift. A promotion will make your family’s life better. You might get some good news too. If you are preparing for competitive exams, you should keep up the hard work. There is a higher chance that you will succeed. You will be successful in achieving your goals.

Advertisement

Gemini- You might get a promotion. If you are a businessman, profits and investments can help amass large sums of money. Your financial situation may be better now than it was previously. You’ll have luck by your side, which will help you succeed in your career. Combine water with red sandalwood and jaggery and offer Arghya to the sun God.