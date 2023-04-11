Home » Lifestyle » Genz Prioritising Mental Health Over Work Culture Is A Beginning Of An Era

Genz Prioritising Mental Health Over Work Culture Is A Beginning Of An Era

Although the prioritization of mental health over work culture by Gen Z is likely to have a positive impact on society, it is still in the early stages

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 14:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Emphasis on mental health could lead to a more supportive and inclusive workplace culture
There has been a significant shift in values among Gen Z, with mental health now being prioritized over traditional work values. This shift is likely the beginning of a new era, as previous generations often placed a greater emphasis on devoting long hours and sacrificing personal time for career advancement.

“Gen Z has grown up in an era where mental health issues are acknowledged, and they have witnessed the negative effects of overworking and burnout on themselves and their peers. A survey by Deloitte (2022) in India, found that anxiety due to job workload is one of the major sources of stress for Gen Z (38%), with 70% of them taking time off from work due to stress or anxiety," says Sanya Kataria, Clinical Psychologist, Lissun, A Mental Health & Emotional Wellness Startup.

“Increased awareness and understanding of mental health issues, as well as a desire for a more balanced lifestyle, have contributed to this shift in priorities. Most Gen Z individuals now place a greater emphasis on self-care and positive well-being, and prioritize jobs that align with their values and allow them to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Survey also suggested that if Gen Zs held leadership positions in organizations, they would prioritize work-life balance, allow for flexible work hours and remote work options for employees," adds Kataria.

Although the prioritization of mental health over work culture by Gen Z is likely to have a positive impact on society, it is still in the early stages. According to the Deloitte survey, a significant portion of Gen Zs (27%) still do not feel comfortable discussing workplace stress, anxiety or other mental health problems with their managers. “However, Gen Z’s emphasis on taking care of one’s mental health is setting the stage for a future where individuals can thrive both personally and professionally. This emphasis on mental health could lead to a more supportive and inclusive workplace culture, which in turn could enhance productivity, increase retention rates and improve overall well-being," opines Kataria.

first published: April 11, 2023, 14:27 IST
