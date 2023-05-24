Georgi Gospodinov's 'Time Shetler' Wins The Illustrious International Booker Prize 2023

In a moment of literary triumph, the International Booker Prize 2023 committee proudly announced its deserving victor as ‘Time Shelter,’ penned by the talented Georgi Gospodinov and skillfully translated by the remarkable Angela Rodel. This mesmerizing masterpiece delves into the profound concept of a ‘clinic for the past,’ where hope blossoms for those afflicted by Alzheimer’s, offering a tantalizing treatment beyond imagination.

Within the enchanting pages of ‘Time Shelter,’ Gospodinov’s words weave a tapestry of intricacy and emotional depth, drawing readers into a world where each floor of the clinic becomes a portal to a bygone era. With meticulous attention to detail, patients are transported back in time, their memories rekindled in minute yet vivid ways, opening doors to forgotten moments and cherished memories.

Through the ethereal corridors of the clinic, Gospodinov’s storytelling prowess guides us on a profound journey of rediscovery. As the layers of time unfurl, the essence of yesteryears saturates the atmosphere, offering solace and rejuvenation for those grappling with the cruel grip of Alzheimer’s. With tender precision, the author delves into the complex emotions and intricate relationships that form within this unique sanctuary, where nostalgia intertwines with the present.

Here is what you need to know about the other shortlisted books-