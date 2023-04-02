Get Creative with Toughened Glass: 5 Amazing Ideas for Home Interiors

The home interior design trends for 2023 will continue to emphasize the use of durable, sustainable, and designer materials that are a class apart. Since interior design is all about creating a space that reflects the personality and style of the occupants, the key is to come up with creative and unique designs. Today, materials like glass are throwing up a plethora of options to create spaces that are aesthetic, functional, safe, and sustainable. Glass makes spaces look modern and adds to the glamour quotient of the decor. One such product that is pioneering this trend is toughened glass.

“Toughened glass is glass that has undergone processes of controlled thermal treatment to increase its strength. Also known as ‘Tempered glass’, toughened glass is highly break-resistant compared to normal glass," says Anand Santhanam, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Saint-Gobain India, Glass Business.

From protection to privacy, from durability to chic designs, toughened glass has become an integral part of homes as it unlocks never-seen-before applications of glass. Santhanam lists some trendy home décor ideas using Toughened Glass below:

Staircases: Toughened glass is a great material to use for staircases in homes. Providing a sleek and modern look, it makes the staircase appear less obtrusive and more elegant. The feel of floating staircases is only made possible by using Toughened Glass and is one of the most trending designs today. Balustrades: Toughened Glass balustrades are the perfect choice when one is looking for the twin benefits of aesthetics and performance. Not only do they look sophisticated and elegant, but they also serve the purpose of safety too by withstanding impact. Partitions: Glass partitions are a great way to divide spaces without making them look cramped or dark. They can be used in living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and in any space that needs to be separated but without making it seem claustrophobic. These partitions can be value-added into acid-etched, fused, stained or even digitally printed, depending on the creative need of the space. Tabletops: Tabletops mandate an element of strength and durability, making toughened glass a preferred choice. Toughened glass makes tables bear any brunt and most importantly aid in easy maintenance. It can be used as a standalone piece or as a protective layer on top of other traditional materials. Shower cubicles: Shower cubicles made of toughened glass are becoming increasingly popular due to their aesthetic appeal and durability. They are sturdy, leak-proof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean. Shower cubicles segregate the dry and wet areas, making the bathrooms safe and secure for everyone.

These are just a few of the several applications that toughened glass is known for. With its inherent properties of strength and durability, toughened glass is capable of being used in multiple areas of home interiors, especially because of the protection it offers.

Be it for the elderly or children, it helps create a safe blanket around them, so one can rest assured in case of any mishaps. In a rare event of breakage, toughened glass breaks into small blunt pieces causing no harm. As newer and creative ways of using toughened glass are being explored, we can look forward to a future that will clearly be shaped by glass.

