Get Over High-Functioning Anxiety By Making These Small Changes

Anxiety can manifest itself in several ways, one of which is called high-function anxiety. Generally, a person dealing with high-function anxiety looks well put up, successful and capable in life from the outside. However, they may be handling intense anxiety and stress from the inside. People with high-function anxiety excel at work and studies and look competent enough in dealing with their relationships. It is often fear of failure and letting others downs that result in putting a perfect exterior.

Talking about high-function anxiety, therapist Lalitaa Suglani, in an Instagram post, wrote, “High-functioning anxiety is a form of anxiety where individuals outwardly appear successful and capable in their daily lives, but internally, they experience significant anxiety and stress. People with high functioning anxiety often excel in their work or studies, maintain relationships, and accomplish tasks, but this success comes at the cost of intense and constant worry, perfectionism, and fear of failure."

According to Suglani, high functioning anxiety can be difficult to recognize because people may appear composed from the outside. The inner conflict, if left unaddressed, can result in increased stress, burnout, and a negative impact on overall well-being.

Suglani said that managing high-function anxiety is an ongoing process and it is alright to seek help if you need it. One should embrace the journey of self-discovery and self-care, and celebrate their progress along the way, she added.

Here are the ways to deal with high-functioning anxiety