Bollywood has always been a major influence on fashion trends in India, and when it comes to bridal fashion, it’s no different. From the stunning lehenga cholis worn by Deepika Padukone in “Padmaavat" to the elegant lehengas adorned by Alia Bhatt in “2 States", Bollywood has been a treasure trove of inspiration for brides-to-be. With summer weddings around the corner, it’s time to take a cue from Bollywood’s summer bridal looks and choose the perfect lehenga for your big day. Let’s take a look at some of the most stylish and trendy lehenga designs, perfect for a summer bride looking to make a statement on her special day.

Whether you’re looking for light fabrics or vibrant colours, Vikas Bhansali Designer & Founder, Asopalav and Parul Goswami Designer, Pari’s Creation7 have got you covered.

Pastel Blues

Do you think the upcoming bride will be content having only a red “Chunari" to grace her wedding ceremony? Breaking conventions has become a common thing among women in India, and one example of this is the rising trend of pastel lehenga colors in bridal wear. The use of pastel blue in this type of lehenga reflects a modern minimalistic approach and is a beautiful representation of this trend.

Multicoloured Lehenga

Are you bored with the same old patterns of lehengas? Instead of sticking to the usual pastel or bright colors this season, why not try something new? Although we love flaunting our flowery prints and elegant embroidery, we believe that vibrant clothing like lehengas should not be limited to just one color. Lehenga cholis are a traditional attire for festivals, weddings, and other formal occasions. So, why not reflect the festive spirit in our clothing by incorporating a variety of colors? After all, Indian celebrations are all about color and vibrancy! Mustard and Red Lehenga combination

Adorn yourself with this stunning mustard and red lehenga choli, and let your energy and enthusiasm shine through. The classic design of this outfit, with its bright colors and simple lehenga style, exudes a traditional charm. The intricate embellishments on this Indian lehenga add a touch of glamour, making you look both fashionable and festive. The ensemble also includes a simple yet elegant dupatta that complements the outfit perfectly. With this beautiful attire, you are sure to make a statement at any event. Minimal Embroidered Glam

Gone are the times when people preferred to wear bold and bright lehengas for special occasions. Nowadays, modern brides are embracing the minimalist trend and opting for simple yet elegant lehengas. We absolutely adore this new aesthetic trend and are all for it! If you’re a bride-to-be looking to create the perfect wedding trousseau, then you must check out this minimalistic lehenga. The delicate floral embroidery on this lehenga adds a touch of femininity and enhances the overall charm of the ensemble. It’s the perfect choice for brides who want to keep it simple yet stylish on their big day.

