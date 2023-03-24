Get Summer Ready With These Skincare Tips

The summer is here. So, no more layering up, just to step out. You can choose light, comfy clothes to allow the body to breathe a little. That said, the season also brings a set of new problems. In addition, excessive sweating, dehydration, and heat can cause rashes, sunburns, acne, tanning, and skin allergies. It becomes all the more important to take care of your skin and protect it from any possible damage caused by heat.

Here are some skin care tips for the summer-

Wear sunscreen: This is a must, not just during summer but all year round. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply every 2 hours. Since UV radiation can cause skin cancer and early indications of ageing, skin protection is essential. As a result, sunscreen should be used every single day. Hydrate: Staying hydrated during summer is very important as high temperatures and increased sweating can lead to dehydration. Drink plenty of water and eat water-rich food to keep your skin healthy and glowy. Use a lightweight moisturizer: Look for a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that will keep your skin hydrated without feeling heavy or greasy. Exfoliate: Use a gentle exfoliator to remove dead skin cells. However, don’t overdo it as over-exfoliating can lead to dryness and irritation. Use a face mask: Incorporate a hydrating face mask into your weekly skincare routine to nourish and revitalize your skin. Avoid hot showers: Hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Stick to lukewarm water instead. Protect your lips: Use a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun’s harmful rays. Choose light makeup: Heavy makeup can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Opt for lightweight, oil-free makeup or skip it altogether. Don’t forget your eyes: Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from UV rays, and use a lightweight eye cream to keep the delicate skin around your eyes hydrated. Stay out of the sun during peak hours: The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm, so try to avoid being outside during these hours if possible.

