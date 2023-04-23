Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Get The Home Office You Need With These 5 Tips

While there is a wide range of designs and ideas to choose from, it is important to note what is right for you.

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 15:52 IST

A fresh and energetic office environment can have a positive impact on employee productivity and morale.
Most offices have adopted the hybrid model of working where employees have the option of doing their jobs from the comfort of their homes. So, it is important that you have a workspace at home that is designed to your taste. This will help you set aside household distractions and concentrate on your task at hand. Your home office needs to be well-equipped with things would need.

The space need not be too large or fancy, but its utility is what matters most. Think beyond a small four-legged table and a cranky spare chair in your house. It’s time to revamp the space that will keep you motivated enough the entire day. Here are a few decor tips to help you change how the area looks—

  1. Focus on functionality- As mentioned earlier, the size of the space is not a concern, what matters is that it should serve your purpose. For example, make sure that your space has enough storage if your work involves the use of equipment or a lot of paperwork and books. The desk should also have enough space to keep your laptops, and other reference materials in one place.
  2. Think about comfort- Sitting for long hours can lead to fatigue, back pain, and other issues. You might want to get a comfortable chair that is suited for your posture and back. Add extra cushions if you like. Also, make sure that the desk is neither too high nor too low for you to work on.
  3. Location- where you set up your office inside your house is also important. If you have enough space, set it up outside your room, which will help you change the setting you are in. One can also set it up near a window or balcony for some fresh air and sunlight. All in all, you should not feel suffocated since you will be working all day.
  4. Space-saving hacks- Most homes these days are short on space. Therefore, how about a makeshift workspace? You can try setting up foldable desks that either open up to a storage shelf or hang on the wall.
  5. Personalise- keep photo frames or hang pictures and paintings around your space to make it more lively. Use stationery that you are fond of. Keep stress balls, snacks, or organisers handy. Even while choosing furniture, look for colours and textures that soothe your eyes. The more vibrant the home office looks, the more you are motivated to wake up each day to work.

