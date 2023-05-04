Get Viral Diamond Lips at Home With These Steps

Makeup has been an essential part of beauty routine for centuries. With the expanding reach of beauty tutorials on social media platforms, make-up hacks have become more popular than ever. You can find countless videos and tutorials online that showcase various makeup techniques, helping you ace simple everyday looks to extravagant and bold makeup styles. A new makeup trend with Diamond Lips is getting viral amongst platforms.

“Have you heard of Diamond lips? So, basically, a new technique that is making a lot of success, I’m smiling and I’m coming here, I confess that I’m completely in love, I’m waiting for 19 hours, I’m not going to give you a channel, I’m waiting for you," an Instagram content creator, Laryssa Damasceno wrote on her post.

What is Diamond Lips Trend?

The diamond lip trend and the fancy lines trend are both popular makeup trends that involve creating unique and eye-catching looks using shimmery and glittery products. While the diamond lip trend focuses on adding sparkle and shine to the lips, the fancy lines trend involves using eyeliner to create intricate and delicate designs around the eyes. Both trends require a steady hand and a bit of creativity, but they can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any makeup look. Whether you prefer bold and dramatic looks or subtle and understated styles, the diamond lip trend and the fancy lines trend offer endless possibilities for experimentation and self-expression.

How to achieve Diamond Lips?

Start by prepping your lips

Exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or a soft-bristled toothbrush to remove any dead skin and make your lips smooth. Follow up with a moisturizing lip balm to hydrate your lips.

Apply your base colour

Choose a lipstick in a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it all over your lips. You can take nude colour or even a dark shade.

Add shimmer

Using a small, flat brush, apply a shimmery or glittery eyeshadow to the centre of your lips. You can also use a silver-coloured eyeliner pencil and apply it on the centre of your lips.

Apply lip-gloss

Apply a clear lip gloss or a gloss with a hint of shimmer to the entire lip to give it a wet look.

Finish with a setting spray

Finish off your diamond lip look by spritzing your face with a setting spray to keep your makeup in place all day long.

Give it a try!

