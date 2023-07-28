Get Your Dream Job with Skilled Interview Training and Tips; Content Creator Diksha Arora Weighs In

Mastering the art of interview preparation has never been more important given the competitive nature of today’s job market, when a large number of highly qualified candidates compete for a small number of vacancies. It could mean the difference between getting the job of your dreams and falling behind your rivals.

Advocate Diksha Arora has a track record of success in the e-learning sector and is a skilled coach, teacher, and motivator. Over the years, Diksha Arora has successfully mentored thousands of job seekers and assisted them in obtaining their dream positions at prestigious organisations. She has more than 1.1 million Instagram followers and has become the go-to choice of candidates for interview coaches owing to her best-in-class training techniques.

Let’s go out on an educational adventure where Diksha Arora reveals the keys to ace interviews and useful tactics that will help you stand out from the crowd. In this exclusive interview with News18.com, a she offers a few crucial tips for a successful working life.

Advertisement

Excerpt from the interview:

Could you share some of your notable success stories as an interview coach? How did you assist individuals in overcoming their interview challenges?

I have received a lot of love from my students and their success is my success. I have helped 1000+ candidates get placed in top companies.

However, one of my most notable success stories as an interview coach was with a candidate who had been unemployed for a prolonged period of time. He was facing a significant amount of anxiety. I helped him to develop a strategy to boost his confidence and hone his communication skills. I identified his strong points and worked on ways to highlight them in the interview. I trained him how he should focus on his strengths to come across as the right fit for the organisation. I also provided him with guidance on how to better read between the lines when answering questions and demonstrated techniques to increase his ability to remain calm and composed. As a result, after facing back to back rejections, he was finally able to land his dream job.

Advertisement

This particular incident is so special to me because I remember his mother calling me in a shaky voice and thanking me. She was so proud of her son. She told me that her husband passed away 1 year ago and his son is now the sole earning member in the family. She expressed how important it was for him to get this job. I got goosebumps! I was so glad that I could help him. That was a very special moment for me.

Advertisement

What are some common mistakes you often see candidates make during interviews? How do you help them rectify those mistakes?

Advertisement

One common mistake that many candidates make during interviews is not having an appropriate level of preparation. This may include not researching the company beforehand, not having a good understanding of the position they are interviewing for, not having specific examples to discuss during the interview, or not knowing how to answer questions confidently. To help candidates rectify this mistake, I suggest having them do more research on the company and the position they are interviewing for. I also encourage them to practice answering interview questions out loud and come up with specific examples, such as past experiences, that could apply to the position. This helps them gain confidence and allows them to articulate their answers more clearly during the interview. Additionally, I remind them to take their time in answering questions and to ask for clarification when needed.

How important is research and preparation when it comes to performing well in interviews? What specific aspects should candidates focus on while preparing for an interview?

Research and preparation are extremely important for performing well in interviews. Candidates should focus on researching the company, reviewing the job description, and practicing responses to common questions.

3 MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT-

Advertisement

Company research

Review the job description

Practice the common interview questions loudly

When researching the company, candidates should read up on the company’s mission statement, current news and press releases, and any other relevant information. Understanding the company culture, as well as any challenges the company is facing, can also help candidates prepare for what to expect during the interview.

Reviewing the job description thoroughly can help candidates better understand what the prospective employer is looking for in a candidate. This will enable them to emphasize their relevant skills and experiences during the interview.

Practicing responses to common questions can help candidates feel more confident during the interview. There are a few standard behavioural questions that are asked in every job interview. Questions like – “Tell me about yourself", “What are your strengths and weaknesses", “Why should we hire you", “Talk about your previous work experience and projects that you have handled", “What do you know about this company", “Why do you want to work with us", “Why did you leave your previous company" etc.

Candidates should practice these questions beforehand. They should also consider ways to make their answers stand out from other applicants.

With the rise of remote interviews and video conferencing, what tips do you have for candidates to make a positive impression in virtual interviews? Are there any unique considerations they should keep in mind?

When preparing for a virtual interview, there are a few key tips that candidates should keep in mind in order to make a positive impression.

Prepare for technical difficulties:

One of the unique considerations of virtual interviews is that technical difficulties can be more common than an in-person interview. Therefore, it is important to make sure that your laptop, internet connection, microphone, and camera all work properly prior to the interview. Dress professionally:

Just because you aren’t meeting in-person doesn’t mean you should dress any less professionally for the interview. Put on something that you would wear if you were meeting in-person and you’ll be sure to make a positive impression. Find a quiet place:

Make sure that you are in a quiet place with minimal distractions or background noise when you join the interview. This way, both you and the interviewer will be able to focus on the conversation. Have your resume and any other relevant documents ready:

The interviewer may ask you questions about your resume or previous experience, so it is important to have your resume and any other relevant documents easily accessible during the interview.

How do you help candidates develop strong storytelling and communication skills to effectively convey their experiences and qualifications during interviews?