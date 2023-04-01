Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Heroine In Chikankari Saree at the NMACC Fashion Gala

On Day 2 of the ceremonial opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on April 1, Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet. The Indian designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla crafted the saree worn by the diva.

Gigi Hadid stunned in an ivory and gold saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla after wowing the fashion crowd in a Rahul Mishra embroidered trench, trousers, and bralette ensemble.

With a stunning cropped sleeve jacket blouse with strong tassels at the edges, South Indian temple jewellery inspired by the kamasutra, a slim chikankari skirt, and a chikan sari drape, Gigi Hadid looks absolutely divine. At our atelier in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, female workers meticulously hand embroider the chikan. Its ethereal elegance is further enhanced with bold, gold zardozi borders, crystal and sequin embellishments, and other details suitable for a goddess.

