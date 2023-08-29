Ginger To Isabgol, Five Natural Remedies To Get Relief From IBS Symptoms

An unhealthy lifestyle or bad eating habits can become a major cause of IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Although, there can be other reasons for this condition like stress, infection, or even some problems in the nervous system. The symptoms of this condition include stomach ache, bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, changes in bowel movements etc. Sometimes the condition can become so bad that the person will find difficulty in even sitting up. To get relief from the symptoms of this problem, there are some home remedies one can follow. Let us take a look.

Ginger:

Ginger is used to get relief from the symptoms caused by IBs. According to the studies, ginger has pain relieving, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, and it also has antioxidants. Reports say that consuming ginger regularly can help with indigestion and constipation. To get rid of the symptoms, you can try the ginger method.

Triphala:

Triphala is an Ayurvedic medicine which is made by using three Ayurvedic herbs. These three herbs used to make Triphala are called amalaki, bibhataki, and haritaki. It is known for helping in getting rid of digestive problems like stomach ache, indigestion, constipation and bloating. It also helps with other conditions like headache, arthritis, and liver problems.

Asafoetida:

Asafoetida is a plant which is useful in getting rid of the IBS symptoms. According to reports, consuming it regularly will help you with the conditions of constipation and digestion.

Ghee-Jaggery:

Ghee is a natural laxative, which means that it will help in making the stool soft, helping with the condition of constipation. Ghee contains butyric acid which helps with bowel movements, and constipation. Consuming ghee and jaggery together can also help in smoothing the bowel movements.