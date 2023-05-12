Times When Janhvi Kapoor Radiated Glam in Sultry Bodycon Black Dresses

Actress Janhvi Kapoor frequently shares gorgeous photos with her fans. With her fashion choices, she has been raising the bar. The ‘Mili’ star frequently posted photos of herself on Instagram, and in a few of them, she can be seen looking gorgeous in sheer, form-fitting black dresses. Janhvi never failed to stun the fashion police whenever she slipped into a sultry bodycon dress. Here are a few of the stunning actress’s most eye-catching outfit choices.

In a sultry black gown created by Manish Malhotra, a favourite of her friends and family, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning. Manish Malhotra’s gorgeous dress for Janhvi Kapoor does not contain any sequins. She turned eyeballs while displaying her flawlessly toned physique in a leather Manish Malhotra costume. Janhvi once more proves that having a sexy appearance is in her genetic make-up as she dominates the internet in a black Manish Malhotra gown. In this latest photo session, her scorching physique screams volumes about her self-assurance and passion for the Manish Malhotra clothing. Janhvi Kapoor has a sweetheart neckline and a neat ponytail with a ruched Manish Malhotra dress.

Janhvi Kapoor shines in a photo shoot for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards in 2023 wearing a black dress. She looks sexy in her stunning dress, which has a plunging neckline and thigh-slits. The box collar and a strap near her thighs were features of the form-fitting dress. Janhvi’s black dress is finished off by her slithering silver shoes adorned with stones. Janhvi Kapoor had her hair loosely tousled. And lastly, she added strong eyes and bare lips to finish off her appearance.

The bodycon dress from Versace on Janhvi Kapoor is ideal for a romantic night. Her most recent photographs in a black bodycon Versace dress demonstrate that less really is more.The dress worn by Janhvi Kapoor had a plunging neckline and straps with embellishments. Black square-toe stilettos with ankle support strands completed Janhvi Kapoor’s ensemble. Janhvi Kapoor perfected her look by using neutral makeup and wearing her hair in a mid-high untidy ponytail with a few strands framing it.

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended an awards ceremony wearing a body-hugging latex gown with a retro design. She wore matching gloves with it, which she took off for her public appearance. The actress completely dominated the performance while wearing a body-hugging black latex gown. Janhvi added drama to her appearance by wearing latex gloves with her dress. Janhvi Kapoor selected her evening look from the racks of renowned Indian designer Saisha Shinde. To finish her look, Janhvi took off her jewellery, and she wore her hair straight and tucked behind her ears to enhance its feminine appeal.

In Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a seductive bodycon dress to promote her film Mili. The actress displayed her curves while wearing a cutaway monochromatic dress. Her dress’ figure-hugging shape highlighted her form, while the plunging neckline and sensual waist cuts upped the oomph factor.She didn’t wear any accessories, and only lightly applied makeup to highlight her inherent beauty. She wore plenty of mascara on her eyelashes, nude lips, black eyeliner, and a tiny bit of bronzer on her face.

Janhvi is pictured dressed in a seductive velvet black outfit. The off-shoulder dress had a plunging neckline and suited her curves wonderfully. The Dhadak actress looked really stunning in the outfit, and we know you will agree.

Janhvi removed her jewellery and other accessories to let her gorgeous outfit speak for itself. She chose to wear light brown matte lipstick, defined eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara, and bronzer. She let her hair hang loosely.

It was a “Ella Fitzgerald on loop kind of day," Janhvi wrote in the caption.

Janhvi is currently working in a number of exciting professional endeavours. She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Bawal," starring Varun Dhawan. She will also appear in “Mrs. and Mrs. Mahi" with Rajkummar Rao.