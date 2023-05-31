Global Day of Parents 2023: Date, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

GLOBAL DAY OF PARENTS 2023: The Global Day of Parents, celebrated annually on June 1, was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. It aims to honour parents and their vital role in nurturing and caring for their children. It recognizes the important contributions parents make to the well-being and development of their families.

The day emphasizes the importance of parental guidance in shaping the lives of children and promoting their overall well-being. It serves as an opportunity to appreciate parents’ efforts and to raise awareness about the challenges they face in fulfilling their responsibilities.

The Global Day of Parents is an occasion to celebrate and appreciate parents worldwide. However, it’s important to recognize that not all families have the same circumstances or experiences. Show understanding and inclusivity towards diverse family structures and respect the different ways individuals choose to honour and celebrate their parents.

GLOBAL DAY OF PARENTS 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE