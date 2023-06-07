Gond Prevents Constipation And Boosts Energy, Read Here To Know More

A dessert not only satisfies one’s sweet craving but sometimes also contains more nutrients than other foods. When talking about sweet dishes, it becomes hard to ignore Gond. This naturally obtained sweetener has no smell but is full of flavours and qualities. It helps in preventing constipation and transmits energy throughout the body. It is widely used in Ayurvedic medicines for digestion and reducing obesity.

Originally, Gond is a sap which originates from the babool tree. After coming in contact with the sun and wind, it converts into crystals. There are two varieties of Gond—-Gond Katira and Edible Gond. Both are similar in appearance, but different in effect and use.

Gond Katira is believed to have a cooling affect and it is consumed in summer to prevent heatstroke. Whereas the effect of Gond is considered hot and it is consumed during winter. It is also believed that when Gond Katira is consumed with milk then it not only gives instant energy but also generates heat within our body.

Food expert and home chef Simmi Babbar claims that the popularity of Gond is rising. It is even consumed by adding to fruit salads, ice cream, various sweets, and baked goods. The primary benefit of this sweet dish is the rapid energy it gives to the body. She also adds that women are still offered Gond Katira during their pregnancy or after the birth of their kid. This is due to the fact that it not only aids in digestion but also strengthens the bones of both mother and kid. Constipation will never again be a problem if you consume it frequently.