Good Friday 2023: Why is the Day Jesus Christ Was Crucified Called 'Good Friday'? Bible Story, Meaning and Holy Hours

GOOD FRIDAY 2023: Christians believe that Jesus of Nazareth was crucified on a Friday, April 3, AD 33 at Calvary, also known as Golgotha, outside the walls of Jerusalem. Christ’s followers observe this day as Good Friday, also known as Great Friday. The day is part of the Holy Week, which culminates in Easter. The date of Good Friday changes every year as it is dependent on Easter, which too changes annually. Good Friday falls on April 7, this year.

Good Friday as per the Bible

As per various Gospels of the Bible’s New Testament, Jesus foretold of his betrayal by Judas, his crucifixion and his rise after three days. As per Mark 9:31, Jesus said that he will be publicly mocked, brutally abused and killed, but will rise again after three days.

Meaning of Good Friday

Good Friday is actually a sad day for Christians. However, since Christ sacrificed himself for humanity and saved mankind, it is a holy or pious day, which is what “good" conveys here. As noted in a BBC article, the earliest reference to Good Friday was found in a text called The South English Legendary, composed around the late 13th century. As per the Catholic Encyclopaedia (1907) the origins of the term ‘Good Friday’ is unclear. It may be a corrupted form of the German term ‘Gottes Freitag,’ which means ‘God’s Friday.’

Holy Hours

Good Friday prayers begin at 12 pm and conclude around 3 pm. These were the ‘Three Hours’ Agony’ which Jesus spent on the cross before being pulled down. There are contradicting accounts regarding the time Jesus spent on the cross. As per the Gospel of Mark 15:25, Jesus was crucified at 9 a.m., which stretches his time on the cross to six hours. As per John 19:14, however, he was crucified at noon, which makes it three hours.

