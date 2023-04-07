Good Friday 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Sayings, Blessings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

GOOD FRIDAY 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Good Friday falls two days prior to Easter Sunday. This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is when all Christians remember the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ and his wonderful teachings to humanity. This is a day for solemn reflection. One of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, families and friends join for prayers on Good Friday in the church. This year, Good Friday falls on April 7.

Here, we have shared inspirational, quotes, messages and wishes that you should save right away to share with your friends and family.

Good Friday 2023: Inspirational Quotes

1. May God grant you success in all areas of your life. Believe in your soul and keep your promises in your words. Choose a goal and make every effort to achieve it.

2. Jesus Christ welcomed us in him and bore everything in silence. I’m hoping he’ll receive the same in return.

3. Good Friday is beautiful because it serves as a reminder of how important we are to the great Lord. Have a holy Good Friday with your family and friends.

Good Friday 2023: Wishes

4. May the Lord’s light illuminate your path, love fill your heart, and sacrifice bolsters your spirit on this sacred occasion of Good Friday.

5. I pray that the love of Jesus will always fill your heart with divine joy and pure desires.

6. I wish you a solemn Good Friday and Easter! I hope your faith never wavers from your course.

7. Be grateful for all the blessings the Lord has bestowed upon you, your family, and your friends this Good Friday.

Good Friday 2023: Messages

8. I pray that you always have the blessings of our Savior and give him the highest honour in your heart.

9. I pray to the Lord that he protects you at all times and fills your life with enduring love and joy. A holy day is sent your way.

10. Good Friday to you! May God make this Good Friday the beginning of a fruitful life for you.

