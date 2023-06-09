Google Doodle Celebrates Legacy of Dancer, Choreographer Willi Ninja; 10 Facts About the ‘Godfather of Voguing’

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY 9 JUNE, 2023: Today’s video Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja, an iconic dancer and choreographer known as the “Godfather of Voguing." An acclaimed performer, Willi paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s. The community he created, “The Iconic House of Ninja," lives on to this day.
On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning — which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja — was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.
The Doodle video was illustrated by Rob Gilliam, and edited by Xander Opiyo,with original music by Vivacious. The performers featured are current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy.
Watch the Google Doodle Video Here
LESSER-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT WILLI NINJA
- Willi Ninja, born William Roscoe Leake, was born on April 12, 1961, in New York City and passed away on September 2, 2006.
- He is considered one of the pioneers of the vogue dance style and was a prominent figure in the underground ballroom scene of New York City in the 1980s.
- Ninja gained recognition for his unique dance style, characterized by fluid and precise movements inspired by martial arts and modeling.
- He was known for blending elements of vogue, waacking, and various other dance forms to create his own signature style.
- Willi Ninja became an influential figure within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly among the African-American and Latino communities, where the ballroom culture thrived.
- In addition to his contributions to dance, Willi Ninja also appeared in music videos, fashion shows, and films.
- He worked with notable artists such as Malcolm McLaren, Madonna, and choreographed for music videos like “Deep in Vogue" and “Carry On" by Malcolm McLaren, which helped popularize the vogue dance style.
- Willi Ninja’s impact on dance and popular culture continues to be celebrated, and he is remembered as an icon and trailblazer within the ballroom and LGBTQ+ communities.
- His legacy has inspired future generations of dancers and performers, and his influence can still be seen in contemporary dance styles today.
- When Willi wasn’t dancing, he was a powerful advocate for his community. One of the first to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS prevention at drag balls, Willi played a pivotal role in helping to reduce stigma surrounding the disease.