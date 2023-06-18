Google Doodle Celebrates Life of Dr Kamala Sohonie, First Indian Woman to Get PhD in Science

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY 18 JUNE, 2023: Google today celebrates the 112th birthday of Indian biochemist Dr Kamala Sohonie. In 1939, she became the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline during a time when Indian women were conspicuously underrepresented in scientific disciplines. She not only did pioneering work in her field of biochemistry but helped forge a path for future Indian women to overcome gender bias and pursue their dreams. Here’s a look at some facts about Dr Sohonie.
DR KAMALA SOHONIE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: 10 LESSER-KNOWN FACTS
- Dr Sohonie was born in Indore in 1912. Her father, Narayanarao Bhagvat, was a chemist, and her uncle, Madhavrao Bhagvat, was also a chemist and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science. She followed in their footsteps, graduating with a BSc degree in Chemistry (principal) and Physics (subsidiary) from Bombay University in 1933.
- After graduating, Sohonie applied for a research fellowship at the Indian Institute of Science, but her application was turned down by the then-Director and Nobel Laureate Prof. C.V. Raman. Raman believed that women were not suited for research, but Sohonie was determined to prove him wrong. She went on to study at the University of Cambridge, where she earned a PhD in Biochemistry in 1939.
- After completing her PhD, Sohonie returned to India and joined the faculty of the Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi.
- She continued studying the benefits of certain foods and helped develop an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar. This nutritious drink, called Neera, is a good source of Vitamin C and has been proven to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.
- She later worked at the Nutrition Research Lab, Koonoor, and the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay (Mumbai).
- Throughout her career, Sohonie conducted research on a variety of topics related to biochemistry, including the nutritional value of legumes and the effects of malnutrition on children.
- Sohonie was a pioneer in the field of biochemistry and a role model for women scientists. She was a member of the Indian National Science Academy and the Indian Academy of Sciences.
- Dr. Sohonie was awarded the Rashtrapati Award for her work on Neera. She also became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay.
- She died in 1998 at the age of 86.
- Sohonie’s legacy is one of determination, perseverance, and achievement. She broke down barriers for women in science and paved the way for future generations of female scientists. She was a true inspiration, and her work will continue to impact the lives of people around the world.
first published: June 18, 2023, 08:18 IST
last updated: June 18, 2023, 08:21 IST