Gourmet at Home: Crafting Palak Paneer, Malabari Fish Curry, and Watermelon Chaat

Indulge in a culinary journey with these delightful recipes. Palak Paneer, a classic Indian dish, combines tender cottage cheese with vibrant spinach in a rich tomato-based sauce. For a taste of coastal India, relish Malabari Fish Curry, where succulent fish is cooked in a coconut milk blend infused with aromatic spices. Craving a refreshing treat? Try Watermelon Chaat, a fusion of juicy watermelon cubes, tangy chaat masala, and zesty flavors, creating a perfect balance of sweet and savory. Embark on gastronomic wonders and savor the diverse flavors they bring to your table with these recipes by Chef Neeraj Rana, Executive Chef Bombay Bungalow Dubai
Watermelon Chaat
Ingredients
Seedless watermelon -150 gm
Feta cheese -25 gm
Pine nuts -4 gm
Salt -2 gm
Lemon juice - 10 ml
Chaat masala -1 gm
Coriander pesto sauce -20 gm
Mix lettuce -25 gm
Vinaigrette dressing -3ml
Fresh cress -1 gm
Method
- Peel the seedless watermelon and cut into small dices.
- Put in a mixing bowl and season with salt and lemon juice.
- Now in another mixing bowl put mix lettuce and season with vinaigrette dressing.
- Arrange this mix lettuce in a serving bowl and top up with seasoned watermelon.
- Finish with feta cheese, and drizzle pesto sauce on top.
- Garnish with pine nuts and fresh cress.
Palak Paneer
Ingredients
Spinach -800gm
Paneer -150 gm
Sunflower oil -30ml
Cumin seed -1 gm
Garlic chop - 25 gm
Ginger chop -12 gm
Onion chop -50gm
Green chili chop - 4no
Tomato Chop - 65gm
Salt - 8 gm
Turmeric powder -1 gm
Ghee - 20 gm
Butter - 15 gm
Cooking cream - 25 ml
Kastoori methi powder - 1 gm
Coriander powder -2 gm
Red chili powder -2 gm
Garam masala - 1gm
METHOD-
- Boil cleaned washed spinach, cool down and make smooth paste.
- Take a pan add oil, cumin seed crackle, chop garlic, and chop onion cook till golden brown.
- Add chopped ginger, green chili, and all spices cook till release oil.
- Then add chopped tomato cook till get mashed and then add spinach paste and cook well.
- When spinach cooks completely add cottage cheese and finish with Kasuri methi, cream, ghee, and butter.
- Served in a bowl with fried garlic and ginger julienne.
Malabar fish curry
Ingredients
King fish cubes -180 gm
Sunflower oil -30ml
Mustard seed -4 gm
Red chili whole -10
Coriander seed -5
Ginger -8gm
Garlic -10gm
Curry leaf -3gm
Chopped onion -50 gm
Chopped tomato - 70 gm
Kokum -5 gm
Salt -10 gm
Coconut milk - 25 gm
Tamarind water -10ml
Fresh coriander -4 gm
METHOD
- Soak red chili, coriander seeds, ginger, and garlic the whole night, and make a smooth paste.
- Take a pan and put and temper with south Indian spices (Curry leaf and mustard seeds)
- Then add chopped onion and sauteed it for 4-5 min till onion gets light brown.
- Add chopped tomato and paste cook well.
- After it we get consistency, finish with coconut milk and tamarind water.
- Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with steamed rice.