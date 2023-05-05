Green Tea To Eggs, 5 Things To Get Rid Of Sticky Hair In Summer

Our hair becomes greasy and it starts getting itchy due to dust and pollution in summer. The sweat in hair makes it weak from the scalp, ultimately making it lifeless. The strong sunlight also causes damage to our hair which, in turn, also causes the problem of dandruff. But some natural ingredients can help us get rid of these problems. Let us take a look:

Coconut oil- Applying coconut oil has always been beneficial to hair. It promotes hair growth and protects the hair from the sun and heat, thereby preventing the production of sebum (an oily substance).

Green tea- Not only for health, but green tea is also very beneficial for hair. For this, boil a glass of water and add one to two teaspoons of green tea to it. Now cover it and let it cool down. Now pour this water into a spray bottle and sprinkle it thoroughly on the hair and roots. Spray the green tea water, keep it for one hour and then wash it. With its regular use, the pH level of the hair will be maintained, thus preventing the problem of stickiness.

Multani mitti- When you apply Multani mitti to the hair roots, it makes the scalp strong and controls the production of sebum. For this, take multani mitti powder and make a paste by mixing rose water in it. Now, apply this paste generously on your hair and scalp and wash it after 1 hour. Doing this every week will solve the problem of sticky hair.

Eggs- Eggs are a superfood for our hair as they provide all the necessary nutrients. For this, separate 2 egg whites in a bowl and add one spoonful of lemon juice to it and mix them well. Now apply this mix to your hair. After about an hour, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. The egg yolk helps in tightening the pores of the scalp, reducing sebum production and thus preventing greasy hair.

Aloe vera- Aloe vera is a panacea for soft shiny and frizz-free hair in summer. It removes excess oil from the hair and repairs the scalp. It also helps prevent the problem of dandruff, making your hair look healthy and silky in summer. For this, apply aloe vera gel on the hair scalp one hour before shampooing. Then wash the hair thoroughly with any chemical-free shampoo. You can apply this hair mask every week.

