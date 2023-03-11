High uric acid levels in the body can give way to grave health issues. Uric acid is a metabolite (the body’s natural waste product) that is formed due to the constant breakdown of cells. Its high level indicates that the body, especially the kidneys, is not efficiently clearing the uric acid out of the body. The aim is to optimise the body’s functioning to remove uric acid.

High uric acid levels are called hyperuricemia, which can lead to gout, a condition that causes painful joints. It can also make blood and urine too acidic. This condition can be controlled with the help of medication, a well balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. You must avoid foods high in purine to prevent high levels of uric acid in the blood. If you consume too much purine in your diet, then the body may not be able to get rid of this by-product fast enough. Let’s take a look at the foods which can help you keep your uric acid levels in check.

Green tea

Advertisement

A protein antioxidant, catechin in green tea helps in slowing down the production of enzymes, which promote uric acid formation. It also lowers the risk of developing gout.

Vitamin C-rich foods

Vitamin C-rich foods can prevent gout. Foods rich in Vitamin C include oranges, lemons, kiwi, guava, broccoli, cauliflower and capsicum.

Fibre-rich food

Including foods which are a good source of fibre can control uric acid levels in the body. Fibrous foods help in absorbing them in the bloodstream, and can also eliminate excess uric acid from the body. Fibre-rich foods include leafy green vegetables, oats, whole grains, broccoli, pumpkin, pears, celery, cucumbers, blueberries, apples, and oranges.

Fresh vegetable juices

Fresh vegetable juices of carrot, cucumber and beetroot can be used as an effective home remedy to control uric acid levels in the body.

Low-fat dairy products

Consumption of low-fat dairy products can go a long way to prevent increased uric acid levels in the blood. Skimmed milk and almond milk are some low-fat dairy products.

Water

Health experts suggest drinking a lot of water throughout the day to regulate uric acid levels in the body. Water helps in eliminating harmful toxins from the body, which also includes excessive uric acid.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here