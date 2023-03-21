Home » Lifestyle » Green Tea To Pomegranate Juice, Best Drinks To Lower Cholesterol Levels

Green Tea To Pomegranate Juice, Best Drinks To Lower Cholesterol Levels

Soy milk or creamers can be used in place of cream or other dairy products high in fats to help lower or control cholesterol levels.

March 21, 2023

Cholesterol often results in heart attack and stroke
The body needs cholesterol, a waxy molecule, to create hormones and cells. There are two main types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Unhealthy cholesterol levels raise the risk of severe medical disorders like heart attacks and strokes. You can form fatty deposits in your blood vessels if you have high cholesterol. With time, these deposits thicken and restrict the amount of blood that can pass through your arteries. These deposits run the risk of breaking unexpectedly, creating a clot that results in a heart attack or stroke.

Although high cholesterol can be genetic, it’s usually also the result of poor lifestyle choices. Factors that can trigger high cholesterol include, unrestricted binging on junk food leading to obesity, consuming excessive saturated fat or trans fats, lack of physical activity, smoking, and consumption of alcohol. To keep cholesterol levels in check, here are three beverages that might improve your cholesterol. Read below to find out:

Green Tea

Green tea is richly infused with two primary compounds known to reduce the levels of bad LDL. They are - Catechins and antioxidants. Yet, since there are various types of green tea available in the markets, choosing the appropriate green tea is crucial. You should select the least processed green tea to reap the maximum benefits. For people thinking to shift to black tea instead, it is important to note that the cholesterol-lowering effects of green tea are greater.

Soy Milk

Soy milk contains lower levels of saturated fat. Soy milk or creamers can be used in place of cream or other dairy products high in fats to help lower or control cholesterol levels. Also, it diminishes the chance of developing heart disease. It is advisable that you eat unprocessed, or minimally processed soy with little to no added sugars, salts, or fats.

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice has numerous health advantages. This delicious beverage has a significant level of antioxidants. Pomegranate juice is also rich in antioxidants that significantly lower the level of harmful cholesterol. Research further claims that pomegranate juice can help in the reduction of blood pressure in addition to lowering cholesterol.

