Green Vegetables To Citrus Fruits, Boost Your Immunity With These Foods

Green Vegetables To Citrus Fruits, Boost Your Immunity With These Foods

The immune system protects us from infections and keeps us healthy.

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 13:15 IST

Delhi, India

Dr Rasika Mathur shares how unhealthy food choices can weaken our immune system.
Our body is constantly exposed to countless bacteria and microbes that can cause diseases. We don’t get sick every time we encounter these harmful elements. This is because our body has an amazing built-in defence system, called the immune system. The immune system protects us from infections and keeps us healthy. It is made up of various components such as blood cells, proteins, antibodies, and chemicals. These work together to identify and eliminate harmful elements like bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. To keep our immune system functioning at its best, it’s important to maintain a healthy diet and a good lifestyle.

According to Dr Rasika Mathur, a senior Dietician at Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai, our bad habits and unhealthy food choices can weaken our immune system. When the immune system becomes weak, free radicals start forming in our bodies. These free radicals can damage the structure of our cells, making them more vulnerable to external invaders.

Let’s take a look at the food that can be consumed to reach this goal.

Colourful Fruits - Dr Rasika suggests that consuming colourful fruits can significantly boost our immunity as they are rich in antioxidants. Fruits such as blackberries, raspberries, cranberries, red grapes, mangoes, strawberries, figs, cherries, guavas, apricots, watermelons, papayas, and tomatoes are abundant in antioxidants.

Citrus Fruits - Citrus fruits are full of Vitamin C, which increases white blood cells in our body. White blood cells are an important part of our immune system. To get vitamin C, consume fruits like oranges, lemon, mulberry, kiwi, amla, grapefruit and grapes.

Green Vegetables- Dr Rasika shares that including green vegetables in our diet can also help boost immunity as they are also rich in antioxidants. Vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, carrot, beetroot, avocado, radish, sweet potato, pumpkin, banana, and legumes can help.

Seeds- Seeds are considered superfoods for boosting immunity. Seeds like pumpkin, chia, flaxseeds, mustard, and cucumber seeds are packed with nutrients that are beneficial for overall health.

Lastly, cigarettes and alcohol are known to increase the formation of free radicals in the body. Consuming these substances should be avoided to maintain a healthy immune system.

first published: April 14, 2023, 13:15 IST
