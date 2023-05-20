Grishma Ritu 2023: Check Summer Season Start and End Date

SUMMER 2023: Grishma Ritu, also known as the summer season in India, marks the arrival of scorching heat and longer days. It is a time when people seek respite from the sweltering temperatures and look for ways to stay cool. In the Hindu calendar, the summer season, known as Grishma, spans two months, Jayeshtha and Ashadha. In the Gregorian calendar, it corresponds to the period between mid-April and mid-June. The term ‘Grishma’ is derived from the Sanskrit word Grishmarutu, which means summer. During Grishma Ritu, the scorching heat of the sun leads to exhaustion, lethargy and dehydration.

Grishma Ritu 2023: Summer Season

In 2023, the summer season is expected to follow its usual pattern. According to Drik Panchang, this year Garishma Ritu starts on April 20 and ends on June 21.

Grishma Ritu Begins - April 20, Saturday at 1:42 PM Grishma Ritu Ends - June 21, Wednesday at 8:26 PM Tropical Zodiac - Vrishabha (Taurus) & Mithuna (Gemini)

Grishma Ritu 2023: Significance

Grishma Ritu, or the summer season, is highly significant as it is the hottest time of the year in most parts of the country. This season concludes with the Summer Solstice, a celestial event that happens when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky. The Summer Solstice marks the longest day of the year and can be observed from the South or North poles.

During Grishma Ritu, temperatures can soar to extreme levels, particularly in the northern plains and central regions of India. The scorching heat can often be accompanied by dry winds, making it essential for people to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated. It is advisable to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, wear light and breathable clothing, and drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

The summer season gradually gives way to the monsoon season, which brings relief from the heat with refreshing rain showers. Typically, the south western monsoon arrives in Kerala around the end of May and progresses northwards, reaching the rest of the country in the following weeks. The arrival of monsoon rains signifies the end of Grishma Ritu.