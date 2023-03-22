GUDI PADWA 2023: Gudi Padwa, is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Maharashtra to mark the beginning of the Marathi new year. According to the Marathi panchang, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the start of the new-year.

This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22. The festival is celebrated with drawing colourful floor decorations known as rangoli, a special Gudhi flag, street processions, and festive foods.

The celebration of Marathi new year is not complete without the traditional delicacies of the state. On Gudi Padwa day all the family members enjoy a delectable spread of sweets, snacks and meals together.

Here is a list of Marathi foods you can try this Gudi Pawda:

Puran Poli

This is a famous Maharashtrian sweet dish served on various occasions, like Gudi Pawda, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Holi. This sweet flatbread is stuffed with a mixture of chana dal and jiggery flavoured with green cardamom. The flatbread is referred to as Poli in Marathi, while the sweet stuffing is called Puran. Puran poli is highly nutritious. Throughout the western and southern parts of India, one might find a few variations of this delicious dish. Many people also add grated coconut to puran poli stuffing. Srikhand

This is yet another famous dish that is loved in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. This is a must-have item on thalis served during festivals. Srikhand is a thick, creamy dessert made with curd, sugar, cardamom, nuts, and saffron. It is served after a meal and is perfect for a summer festival for its cooling and refreshing effects. Coconut Ladoos

When it comes to festivities, we won’t mind over indulging in a variety of sweets. The delectable and incredibly simple Coconut Laddoos are a must in almost every household across Maharashtra on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. This is one of the simplest sweets to make, all you need is condensed milk, sugar and some shredded coconut. These are shaped into small bite-sized balls, and one is never enough. Sabudana Vada

One of our favourite snacks, it is a crispy, soft, savoury, and sweet patty made with mashed potatoes, crunchy peanuts, fragrant spices, and fresh herbs. Sabudana is widely used to prepare many dishes for breakfast and evening snacks across Central and Western states of India, including Maharashtra. These patties are deep-fried and are best enjoyed when served hot with coriander chutney.

