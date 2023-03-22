HAPPY GUDI PADWA 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Gudi Padwa is largely observed in the state of Maharashtra to signal the beginning of the Marathi new year. Gudi Padwa, which commemorates the beginning of the harvest season, is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month in accordance with the lunisolar Hindu calendar. On this day, people get up early in the morning to clean their homes, take a bath, decorate their front gates with beautiful rangolis, and indulge in delectable food.

The name Gudi Padwa is derived from two words: Gudi, which means Lord Brahma’s flag or emblem, and Padwa, which translates to the first day of a new moon phase.

On the day of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma is said to have created the universe. This year, we celebrate the festival on March 22. Keep your friends and family in your thoughts this Gudi Padwa and wish them a prosperous and happy year ahead.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1. May this new year usher in prosperity for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa to you!

2. May the flavours of raw mangoes, raw neem, and jaggery wash away all bitterness and replace it with sweet flavours in your life. Warm wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

3. नवेवर्ष,नवी सुरुवात, नव्या यशाची, नवी रूजवात, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

4. स्वागतकरूयानववर्षाचे, उभारून उंच गुढी, भरूनी वाहो सुखांनी प्रथम, मुहूर्ताची आनंदवडी, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

5. May you be blessed with good fortune for as long as Ganeshji’s trunk stands on this Gudi Padwa. His stomach is full of wealth and prosperity. May your joy be as sweet as his laddoos and your troubles be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa.

6. On this honorary day, let us all resolve to spread love and peace in our lives. Greetings of Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

7. Gudi Padwa is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated with fanfare and religious fervour. May the day be kind to you and your family. My best regards to you.

8. As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa approaches and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, let us hope that this festival of beauty brings you bright sparkles of contentment that will last throughout the days ahead. I wish you a very happy Gudi Padwa.

9. Today is a new day, full of new hopes, plans, and missions. We wish you a year filled with new smiles, new accomplishments, new joys, and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa.

10. With the arrival of the new year, it is time to begin a new chapter of life and write an inspiring story to make this life worthwhile. Best wishes for Gudi Padwa.

